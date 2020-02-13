Blues make hard work of derby win

NEWBURY Blues head coach Paul Archer feels his side made hard work of their Berkshire derby win against Maidenhead at Monks Lane on Saturday.

Blues secured a 25-22 win in the South West Premier to move them to within three points of safety, but they required a last-minute penalty from Dan Thorne to clinch victory over high-flying Maids.

Newbury were 22-10 ahead with less than 10 minutes to go, so there was a sense of relief when Thorne’s penalty kick was converted.

“It was a great result and it was required,” said Archer. “But again the overwhelming feeling is frustration because we were well in control of the game with eight minutes to play.

“We were 22-10 up and all of a sudden we needed a last-minute penalty to win the game.

“I think it was a combination of us taking our foot off the gas and some good play from Maidenhead.”

Archer is aware of how difficult the South West Premier division can be and he felt his side should have been out of sight before Maidenhead’s late rally.

He said: “Like I have said, teams are competitive and dangerous and we nearly found that out, despite being in complete control of the game.

“I am delighted in the way we played and I think we were unfortunate not to get a few more points and be further ahead on the scoreboard.”

Newbury Blues have two weeks without a game now, before they travel to Okehampton on February 29.

Archer said: “In some respects, I would like to keep going and keep the momentum up, but we’re going to use these two weeks to recover and make sure that bodies are fresh.

“We’ll have six weeks left of the season and we are ready to give it everything to retain our status in the league.”

Although Blues don’t play, Newbury Stags host Bracknell 2nd in the Berks, Bucks & Oxon 1 league at Monks Lane.

