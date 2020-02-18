Pussycat Dolls to perform at Newbury

GLOBAL sensations Pussycat Dolls are set to perform at Newbury Racecourse on Saturday, August 15 after racing for what promises to be an unforgettable afternoon of entertainment this summer.

The era defying, chart-topping, button-pushing, mega-group are back! Newbury Racecourse is delighted to announce that the The Pussycat Dolls will be taking to the Party in the Paddock stage this summer after racing on Saturday 15 August 2020.

The multi-platinum pop sensations returned to music last week with their acclaimed new single ‘React’, seeing Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar bring back Doll Domination on a global scale.

Having sold more than 54 Million records worldwide and streamed over 1 Billion times, X2 Winners at the MTV VMA and achieved eight U.K. top 10 singles the dolls have Stick Wit Ya throughout the decades.

Get ready as the band will be bringing back to life hits such as ‘Don’t Cha’, ‘Stickwitu’, ‘When I grow Up’, ‘Buttons’ with their iconic dance routines and show-stopping vocals.

Harriet Collins, Director of Marketing at Newbury Racecourse said: “Announcements don’t come much bigger than being able to say that the Pussycat Dolls will be heading to Newbury Racecourse this summer for the first time. We cannot wait to welcome them all to the Party in the Paddock stage after racing on Saturday 15 August. Our racing plus music events prove a popular day out watching the stars of the turf before the stars of the stage.”

The concert at Newbury Racecourse on will take place after live racing that afternoon and feature a collection of the bands most popular hits as well as new material.

Tickets for Pussycat Dolls at Newbury Racecourse are on general sale by visiting newburyracecourse.co.uk or calling 01635 40015.