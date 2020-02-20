In this week's Newbury Weekly News, a rogue trader who "preyed on the elderly and vulnerable" has narrowly avoided jail.

Also in this week's paper, a new council strategy has highlighted a significant shortage of football pitches in the district.

Meanwhile, a nine-year-old girl has been praised for sending a letter to West Berkshire Council urging them to do more to tackle the climate crisis.

In other news, police have objected to plans to stage a unique four day festival at Wasing Park due to concerns over potential noise.

In Hungerford news, the town bids farewell to a 'real Hungerford character'.

On the Thatcham pages, councillors have debated how they can stop people parking 'dangerously' near a school.

On the Hampshire pages, children from Thorngrove School have raised money for an Australian wildlife charity.

And on the villages page, Yattendon Primary School has scooped four awards for its voluntary work and social ethos

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

All this and more for just £1. Support your awarding-winning local paper and pick up a copy today.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632, tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.

You can also follow us on Instagram @NewburyToday