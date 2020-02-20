Hungerford show signs of fight in Tonbridge draw

HUNGERFORD Town manager Ian Herring believes his side showed ‘character and resilience’ in their 1-1 away draw with Tonbridge Angels in the National League South.

The Crusaders fell behind in the early stages of the game in Kent when Joe Turner headed past Patrick Ohman from a corner.

Town battled back and scored through a Matt Jones corner when his set-piece beat the home goalkeeper, with conditions playing a part.

Despite Storm Dennis affecting other league games, Hungerford made the trip to Tonbridge and Herring was pleased with how his side handled the conditions.

“The lads showed great character and resilience and they weren’t affected when we went behind and I felt we played extremely good football.

“I have to look at the performance and some of the passing during those conditions was exceptional and I have to credit our players because we played really well.

“If anyone deserved the three points I think we did, but we left ourselves open and they had some chances towards the end.”

Herring was unsure if the game would go ahead, but he understood why the home side did their best to ensure the match went ahead.

He said: “We made the journey there in the morning after I spoke with their manager who had told me the pitch had passed the early-morning inspection.

“On arrival there were areas of the pitch that were completely unplayable, but the referee let the game go ahead and my concern was obviously player safety.

“We had to sympathise with Tonbridge as they have not had a home game in a while and if we had refused to play, our club would have to pay for another coach to go there again.

“We decided to play it because the players got on with it, there were no complaints and it’s credit to the players because everyone played and there were no injuries.”

Hungerford return to Bulpit Lane this weekend when they host Braintree Town, the first of four consecutive home games for the club.

Herring said: “We have four home games in a row, but our preparations may be hampered because we’re training on the pitch.

“We might not be able to train as we might have to save the pitch in order to play the games and we’re between a rock and a hard place.

“I sympathise with the players, but they have to get on with it and this weekend is an opportunity to play a side we have already beaten this season.

“It’d be good to do the double over them so we’re going into the game with a lot of optimism,” he added.