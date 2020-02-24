Father and daughter pick up awards at motor club evening

FATHER and daughter Andrew and Grace Lees were among the trophies at Dolphin Motor Club’s awards night at the Bowlers Arms.

The pair took home the Road Events driver and navigator awards, while Grace also won the Dolphin Trophy Best under-21 award.

The prizes were handed out by club president Neale Marney and the award recipients had a choice of receiving a trophy, a cash sum or making a donation to charity – the majority chose the latter.

The club made a £140 donation to AMMF the cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer) charity in memory of Ian Harrison who died in July 2019.

Peter Cox won the Autosolo championship, Derek Looker the Autotest championship and Rob Smithson (driver) and Martin Corbet (co-driver) won the Stage Rally awards.

Neil Lewis and Bob Muttram received the Spring Rally Shield and David Bisp and Mike McNulty collected the awards for the Frostbit Rally.

Derek Looker and Paul Hardy were again the Best Driver and Navigator in the 12-Car Championship and Muttram received the Best All-Rounder.

Looker (driver) and Muttram (co-driver/navigator) won the Tanner Rally Championship and Stuart Harrison the Speed Events award.

Looker was also first in the Dolphin Trophy with Muttram second.

And the Harry Argent Award for services to the club was presented to Diane Harrison on behalf of the late Ian Harrison.

