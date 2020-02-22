£100,000 jackpot for local charities

Greenham Trust is once again inviting charitable organisations from West Berkshire and north Hampshire to bid for up to £100,000 in a Dragons’ Den-style competition.

Greenham Trust’s Pitch to the Panel event returns to the stage at the Corn Exchange, Newbury, on Wednesday, June 10.

Free to attend, it is an opportunity for people to support their local community and learn more about the inspiring work carried out by local good causes.

Charities seeking between £30,000 and £100,000 are invited to apply for funding before Thursday, April 9.

Greenham Trust chief executive Chris Boulton said: “We are thrilled to provide local charities with an opportunity to raise their profiles and showcase the good work they do.

“Last year’s event saw the £100,000 shared between three charities and already this funding is having an impact on the lives of people within West Berkshire.”

The three successful charities were Friends of Castle School, which received £30,000 towards an all-weather outdoor sports track, Fair Close Day Centre which was granted £30,000 towards the lease of a new minibus and its running costs and West Berkshire Community Hospital League of Friends who were awarded £40,000 towards a portable liver scanner.

The successful applicants will pitch their ideas in front of a live audience to a panel of judges who will decide whether the funds are distributed across a maximum of six projects or one winner takes it all.

The panellists this year are:

Phillippa Cardno, operations director Newbury Building Society

Lynne Doherty, leader of West Berkshire Council

Dr Abid Irfan, Berkshire West CCG clinical chair

Gerry Lejeune, chief executive of Berkshire Community Foundation

Andy Murrill, Newbury Weekly News editor

Only one application can be made per organisation and applicants must apply via the online fundraising platform The Good Exchange.

The six shortlisted projects will be announced on May 7, when the public can vote online for their favourite project.

Each vote registered will release an additional £1 donation from Greenham Trust.

Voting is limited to one vote per person and online voting will be open from Thursday, May 7, to Monday, June 8, inclusive.

For details on how to apply for funding through Pitch to the Panel and to download full terms and conditions, visit pitchtothepanel.com/ or call Greenham Trust on (01635) 817444.

Every audience member at the event will be entered into a prize draw to win the golden ticket.

The lucky winner, who will be drawn at the end of the evening, will be invited to nominate either a single project or a number of projects via The Good Exchange, within Greenham Trust’s area of operation, to receive grants of up to £5,000.

The winner must be present to claim the award.

Tickets to attend the Pitch to the Panel event are free of charge and can be reserved online or are available from the Corn Exchange box office.

Alternatively, you can call 0845 5218 218.