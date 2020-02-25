Hungerford, Kintbury play but Tadley game is off

A NUMBER of local football teams are back in action on Tuesday (tonight) with Hungerford Town, Kintbury Rangers and Tadley Calleva all scheduled to play.

Hungerford, who secured a 2-0 win against Braintree Town on Saturday, host Wycombe Wanderers at Bulpit Lane in the quarter-final of the Berks & Bucks Senior Cup.

The Crusaders beat Thatcham Town in an earlier round before securing a 2-1 win against Bracknell Town in the previous round to get to this stage.

Meanwhile Wycombe, who are likely to field many of their reserve squad, are entering the competition for the first time this year.

Kick off at Bulpit Lane is 7.45pm.

Elsewhere, Kintbury Rangers are due to be in action this evening as they make the trip to Pewsey Vale in the Corsham Print Wiltshire League.

Second place Rangers secured a 2-1 win over Purton on Saturday and three more points this evening would see them move top of the table.

Thatcham Town Dev are also in action this evening as they host Oxford City U23 at the Stacatruc Stadium, with kick off at 7.45pm.

Meanwhile, Tadley Calleva were due to host Fareham Town in the Sydenhams Wessex Premier at Barlows Park, but it's been postponed as a result of a waterlogged pitch.

Tadley were without a game over the weekend as their scheduled clash with Christchurch was also postponed for the same reason.