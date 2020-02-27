Newbury deliver powerful punch against Teddington to record emphatic win

NEWBURY Ladies head coach Darran Brown believes Sunday’s 70-0 win over Teddington doesn’t reflect how hard they had to work.

The win was their third in succession and as a result they sit third in the Championship South West 2, with just two games remaining.

Although the scoreline suggests a comfortable win for Newbury, Brown felt it was difficult for his side at times.

He said: “The scoreboard does not reflect the battle we had out there as Teddington came to play rugby, which made us focus on the jobs and roles required to gain advantages.

“The team pulled together, looking for weaknesses and then punished them at every opportunity.”

Newbury had a 26-0 lead at half-time and Brown was thrilled at how his side continued to create opportunities after the break.

He said: “What was hugely pleasing for the coaching group and I, was the manner in which we took control of the second half – players are listening to each other and working hard to stay focused.

“We also had a few players step up and show their quality, this was followed by the whole squad shifting up a gear or two.

“Teddington made us work hard for everything – credit to them for never taking a backward step – but we asked for a good performance to take us to the next level.”

Newbury are in action again on Sunday as they travel to unbeaten Reading Abbey, who have already sealed the title.