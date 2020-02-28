It’s crunch time for Hungerford Town as they look forward to home comforts

IAN Herring believes his Hungerford Town side are hitting form at the right time ahead of the final stretch in the National League South season.

The Crusaders recorded a 2-0 home win against relegation rivals Braintree Town on Saturday thanks to goals from Joe Tomlinson and Matt Jones.

The three points moved them closer to a number of teams above them and now just 10 points separate the bottom nine clubs in the league.

After the game with Braintree, Herring said: "I was delighted with the performance and the clean sheet and it’s also the league double against a team who we have moved closer to.

"We played a certain way on our pitch and some of our patterns of play were outstanding.

"It was fairly comfortable in the end and I was pleased with everyone.

"If you go as far back as the game against Hampton, where we conceded seven, the response has been pleasing.

"We played Dorking and Tonbridge and those games have given us optimism and there are a few teams for us to catch," he said.

However, Hungerford couldn’t make it two wins in four days as they crashed out of the Berks & Bucks Senior Cup on Tuesday after losing 3-0 against Wycombe Wanderers.

Town did have chances to cause a cup shock, but it was the League 1 outfit who progressed into the semi-final of the competition.

Herring said: "I think we had two exceptional chances and on another day, maybe against another keeper, they might have gone in.

"We were brave and I thought at times we played really well against a strong Wycombe outfit.

"The first goal was our mistake and we got punished, but I don’t think it was a 3-0 game and the second goal deflated us.

"The lads stuck at it, they kept going and some of the performances were brilliant."

The Crusaders now turn their attention back to the National League South on Saturday as they host 11th-placed Hemel Hempstead.

It’s the first of two home games in three days for Hungerford, with Concord Rangers the opponents on Tuesday evening.

"We want to win every game we’re part of and although we wanted to win the [Berks & Bucks] competition, the league is the most important thing.

"We’re on the back of an away draw and a win at home and with two home games coming up we have to take one game at a time.

"The lads are in good spirits, the belief is still there and, touch wood, we’re coming good at the right time – I believe we’ll do it," he added.