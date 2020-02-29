Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Newbury Racecourse forced to abandon racing after significant rainfall overnight

The Greatwood Charity Raceday was due to take place on Saturday afternoon

Liam Headd

Liam Headd

liam.headd@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886629

Newbury Racecourse forced to abandon racing after significant rainfall overnight

Newbury Racecourse

NEWBURY Racecourse have abandoned the Greatwood Charity Raceday - due to take place on Saturday (today) - as a result of heavy rainfall throughout the night and early morning.

The racecourse made the decision early on Saturday morning as an inspection took place at the track.

It comes just a day after racing took place yesterday, but following 12mm of rain overnight, they were forced to abandon the race meeting.

A statement from the racecourse read: "The inspection has been brought forward and the racing has been abandoned. The ground is waterlogged following significant rain overnight, and we are expecting more rain and strong winds throughout the day.

"If you have purchased an admission ticket or punter's package, you will receive an automatic refund which we will aim to process within fourteen days. If you have a private hospitality or restaurant booking, a member of the Newbury team will contact you to discuss your options."

In Friday's meeting, Nicky Henderson continued his fine form at the track with two winners, while local trainer Warren Greatrex also tasted success.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Several children from Newbury school in self isolation over coronavirus fears

Coronavirus: What we know

Met Office issues weather warning for Newbury tomorrow

Met Office issue weather warning for Newbury tomorrow

Snow forecast for parts of West Berkshire tomorrow

Snow forecast for parts of West Berkshire tomorrow

Coronavirus testing taking place at West Berkshire Community Hospital

Coronavirus testing taking place at West Berkshire Community Hospital

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33