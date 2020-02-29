Newbury Racecourse forced to abandon racing after significant rainfall overnight

NEWBURY Racecourse have abandoned the Greatwood Charity Raceday - due to take place on Saturday (today) - as a result of heavy rainfall throughout the night and early morning.

The racecourse made the decision early on Saturday morning as an inspection took place at the track.

It comes just a day after racing took place yesterday, but following 12mm of rain overnight, they were forced to abandon the race meeting.

A statement from the racecourse read: "The inspection has been brought forward and the racing has been abandoned. The ground is waterlogged following significant rain overnight, and we are expecting more rain and strong winds throughout the day.

"If you have purchased an admission ticket or punter's package, you will receive an automatic refund which we will aim to process within fourteen days. If you have a private hospitality or restaurant booking, a member of the Newbury team will contact you to discuss your options."

In Friday's meeting, Nicky Henderson continued his fine form at the track with two winners, while local trainer Warren Greatrex also tasted success.