Thatcham Town hit eight against Basingstoke to return to winning ways

THATCHAM Town ended a five-game winless run in the Southern League Division 1 South with an emphatic 8-0 victory over Basingstoke Town at the Stacatruc Stadium.

The Kingfishers were back in action after a few weeks without a game, due to weather conditions, but they were quick to get their title challenge back on track.

The home side opened the scoring after just 22 seconds when John Mills caught the Basingstoke keeper off his line and his effort found the back of the net.

Felipe Barcelos continued his fine scoring record this season when he doubled Thatcham's lead after 20 minutes, with a calm finish past the keeper.

Kingfishers' Zak Westlake added a third from a Callum Willmoth free-kick before James Ollis scored his first of the afternoon on the stroke of half-time.

The home side didn't hold up after the break as Westlake completed his brace and shortly after they had six when a Basingstoke defender turned the ball into his own net.

Ollis then made the scoresheet again with a few minutes remaining and a second own-goal completed the rout.

Thatcham closed the gap on league leaders Frome Town to two points, ahead of next weekend's clash with Mangotsfield United.

