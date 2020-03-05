Newbury player Luke Humphries gets set for Premier League clash with Gary Anderson

NEWBURY darts player Luke Humphries is preparing for his second appearance in the Unibet Premier League, when he faces Gary Anderson in Exeter tonight (Thursday).

Humphries, who was selected as one of the nine ‘challengers’, will be playing on the big stage at Exeter’s Westpoint Arena for a second straight year, having starred in last year’s event.

In the 2019 competition, the 25-year-old was selected as one of nine ‘contenders’, which resulted in him drawing 6-6 with Gerwyn Price in a thrilling contest.

Speaking to the PDC, Humphries said: "Everyone knows I love playing on TV, I come alive on the big stage.

"I loved every minute of it up there last year, so to return to Exeter is something I've been massively looking forward to since I was picked."

The Newbury man will be hoping to become the first 'challenger' to win in the Premier League this year, but his opponent Anderson will be a tricky test.

"There is a huge opportunity for one of us Challengers to become the first one to win a Premier League game, I think I'm well capable of being that player.

"But I know I'll be up against one of the greatest players of all-time in Gary. He's someone I respect massively and I can't wait to play him on the big stage."

Anderson, who is ranked at number seven in the world, has recorded two wins in four premier league games this year, but expects a tough clash with Humphries.

"Luke's a great talent. He's a classy player and one of these players who is coming through. He's no mug and if I got beaten by him, I wouldn't be ashamed at all."

This time round, Humphries is in a much stronger position, having reached the last eight of the World Darts Championship for a second successive year.

The Newbury man went out to eventual champion Peter Wright and, as a result of his recent success which saw him win the World Youth Championship, he has moved up to 34th in the world rankings.

After the Premier League clash with world number seven Anderson, Humphries will head to Minehead to play in this year’s UK Open.

He will face Kyle Anderson, in the third round (tomorrow) Friday.