Newbury Ladies head coach Darran Brown happy with effort from players

NEWBURY Ladies head coach Darran Brown felt his side deserved more from their Berkshire derby with Reading Abbey on Sunday, March 1.

Newbury suffered a 47-14 defeat at the hands of the newly-crowned champions in the Championship 2 South West.

The first half saw the home side take the lead from their first attack, showing the clinical side which has put many teams away this season.

The Blues responded with some strong phases and control, making the Abbey defence work hard to keep them out.

Newbury’s defence held firm for long periods, however the home side were able to find gaps to take a commanding lead.

Blues were causing Abbey concern with their ability to gain territory, but they could not convert their opportunities as some good scrambling defence and cover tackles kept them at bay.

As the penalty count starting to creep up under relentless pressure, the visitors got on the scoreboard to make it 33-7 to Abbey at the break.

The second half saw a real arm wrestle take place, with the home side extending their lead to 47-7 before, in the final play, Newbury scored a great team try after several phases.

After the match, head coach Brown said: “It was not the result or scoreline our efforts over the last few days at training or during the match deserved.

“I cannot fault any of my squad for their efforts or application.

“Abbey are a strong side with many threats, they carry out the basics well and defend passionately – congratulations to them on securing the league this season.

“We will look at the footage and continue to grow as a squad and club,” he said. “

“Selecting from 26-30 players per week is a great position to be in and the players are an amazing group, who back each other 100 per cent.

“Our season is not over.”