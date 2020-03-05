Newbury Blues struggle to covert chances in defeat to Okehampton

NEWBURY Blues head coach Paul Archer has admitted that results are more significant than performances with just five games left in the South West Premier.

Blues fell to a 19-12 defeat away to Okehampton on Saturday and are sitting in the relegation zone, three points from safety.

Newbury had chances to win the game in Devon, but opportunities weren’t converted as they fell to a 13th defeat of the campaign.

Archer said: “We were under a huge amount of pressure, but we had opportunities to score and unfortunately we couldn’t do that.

“It’s disappointing really because one of those opportunities would’ve been enough for a draw.

“We looked a little blunt in attack, but some credit has to go to Okehampton because they defended really well and they made life difficult for us and I don’t think we tactically adapted to that.”

Just 11 points separate the bottom six teams in the division and Archer spoke about how significant results are at this time of the year.

He said: “We’re at that stage of the season where the result is more important than the performance,” he said.

“Our defence has been working well, but we need to find ways to score points.”

Newbury Stags recorded a stunning 41-6 home win against second-placed Witney 2nd, taking them to within two points of them in the Berks, Bucks & Oxon 1.

“I am so pleased with them,” admitted Archer. “We have competition for places and we have a strong squad that can interchange.

“It was an outstanding result and the effort the squad put in is awesome and it gives me comfort that we’re moving the right way as a club.”

Blues host Weston-super-Mare at Monks Lane on Saturday, which coincides with the club’s annual Pink Day.

The Pink Day sees the first-team wear pink jerseys and opens it up for the supporters to do the same to raise money for cancer research.

“We’re looking forward to having a big crowd down for the game,” said Archer. “It has been a good day in recent years and it’s great we can support and buy into this.

“It’s important we can give something back and hopefully we can get a lot of people in attendance and raise money for charity.”