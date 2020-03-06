Athletics campaign ends with medal haul for Newbury aces

NEWBURY Athletic Club finished the 2019/20 Oxfordshire Cross Country League season with two individual gold medals, two individual bronze medals and three team silver medals following the final round of races at Henley Showground on Sunday.

Jess Franklin and Rachel Allen both enjoyed their best races of the season, on the league’s acknowledged toughest course, beating all their rivals to secure the V1 (35-44) and V2 (45-54) category titles.

Franklin and Allen were joined in the women’s scoring team by Victoria Duncan, who finished seventh to help Newbury finish overall league runners-up to White Horse Harriers.

The senior men were missing their usual front-runner James Craggs, who just missed out

on an overall medal as he finished the season as fourth best male.

But the team still did enough to ensure an overall runners-up position, behind the impressive Swindon Harriers AC, with all seven team scorers in the top 50.

Regular A team scorer James Knight once again performed strongly to ensure an overall bronze medal in the V1 (40-49) category, just ahead of his teammates Phil Marshall and Steve Barnes in fourth and fifth respectively.

In the Junior categories there was an overall under-11 boys bronze medal for Newbury AC’s Josh Norton after a third-place finish capped a fine season.

And thanks to season-best performances from Miriam Cooper and Sophie Bhatt the under-15/17 girls team finished runners-up to Abingdon AC.

Newbury Athletic Club’s Barry Regan made his Berkshire Athletics Association debut on Sunday in the Essex 20-mile race.

And he was celebrating after running a magnificent personal best time of 2:03:08.

Barry (59) finished in 45th position overall and third Berkshire runner with the team finishing in fifth position.