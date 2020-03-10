Altior will miss Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham

ALTIOR has been ruled out of tomorrow's (Wednesday) Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, trainer Nicky Henderson has confirmed.

The 10-year-old, who has won this race for the last two-years, was targeting a third successive victory in the race.

However, it was reported over the weekend that Altior was 'lame' as a result of a splint injury and it was rumoured that he may miss the Festival.

A statement from Seven Barrows, read: "Sadly we have had to finally admit defeat with Altor and therefore scratch him from the Champion Chase tomorrow.

"This is really disappointing as the improvement yesterday was so encouraging that we were optimistic of getting there.

"That improvement did not continue last night and it is only fair to him and everybody else to reluctantly withdraw and try to make sure we can get him back for Aintree, Punchestown or the Celebration Chase at Sandown that he has won the last two years.

"I am sure it will still be a great race, but so sad that this great clash we were all anticipating cannot happen so we will have to lend somebody else his crown. I wish them all well."