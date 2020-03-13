Hungerford Town's National League South winning run is delighting manager Ian Herring

HUNGERFORD Town manager Ian Herring expressed his delight with his players after they recorded a 2-0 win away to play-off-chasing Slough Town on Saturday.

Oliver Artwell and James Rusby both netted for the Crusaders, who extended their unbeaten run in the National League South to three games.

Recent games against Hemel Hempstead Town and Concord Rangers had been postponed and Town’s last game in the league came on February 22, when they beat Braintree Town 2-0.

And this win comes just days after it was announced that the playing budget at Bulpit Lane had to be cut.

So Herring was thrilled as his team bounced back with a strong display.

He said: “Obviously with everything that has happened, I am delighted for all of the players because they deserve so much credit.

“I am the manager, but if I was a paying member in the crowd then it would have been a pleasure to watch.

“We were going into the game with optimism and that can derail some teams’ belief because I know what my group of players are like.

“I knew we would have every opportunity because of the results we have had,” he added. There was also a second successive clean sheet in the league for Hungerford, with Herring making a goalkeeper change prior to the game.

He said: “I stuck my neck on the line and made a decision to change the goalkeepers.

“Patrick [Ohman] has been brilliant for us, but I put Will Henry [from Swindon] in there and he had a great debut.

“It’s two clean sheets on the bounce now and it couldn’t have gone any better.”

Although it’s six points from two games, Herring is urging his side to stay focussed.

He said: “We have to take it one day at a time, not even one game at a time, because of what is going on at the club and we need to keep our feet on the ground.

“We have a few home games coming up and on Saturday [against Bath City] it will be a tough one.”

There have been changes to the Hungerford squad and Herring believes the chemistry has improved throughout the season.

He said: “There are people who have doubted us and people underestimate what a tough job it is to assemble a new group of players.

“It takes time for them to get to know each other, learn each other’s games and I have always believed in them.”

Herring was vocal on social media throughout Saturday, engaging with the players and supporters and it’s something he feels comfortable doing because it allows people to understand what is happening at the club.

He said: “It’s something I will continue to do for the supporters because their support for me, personally, and the players has never once waned.

“They are so positive towards me and it’s infectious – it gives out that positivity towards the players,” added Herring.