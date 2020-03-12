Cheltenham Festival LIVE: Follow all the action from day three of the Festival

Meanwhile, the Olly Murphy-trained Itchy Feet is a close second in the betting as jockey Gavin Sheehan aims to kick start day three of the Festival with a win.

We have a field of 12 for the opening race of the afternoon - the Grade 1 Marsh Novices' Steeple Chase. Faugheen, who has won his last three starts, is currently favourite for this one. The 2015 Champion Hurdle winner recorded his 11th Grade 1 win at Leopardstown last month.

The winners enclosure is starting to fill up, but who will be gracing this famous podium this afternoon?

We're now less than an hour away until we hear that famous roar! The runners and riders will no doubt be preparing for the action to begin.

It's a little quiet at the moment, but believe us, you won't be able to see this much space at 1.30pm.

We're just over 90 minutes from the start of day three, with The Marsh Novices' Steeple Chase (Grade 1) kick-starting the action.

We'll be bringing you all of the action from the racecourse for the next two days as we get set for an extraordinary climax to racing.

Hello and welcome to our LIVE BLOG as we come to you from Cheltenham Racecourse, four day three of the iconic Cheltenham Festival.

