Hungerford Town's unbeaten run comes to an end against play-off challengers Bath City

HUNGERFORD Town's unbeaten run of three games was ended after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Bath City in the National League South at Bulpit Lane.

With a lot of other games in the area postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, fixtures in the National League system went ahead.

A total of 619 spectators turned out for this one, which saw Adam Mann score the only goal of the contest on the stroke of half-time.

The first-half didn't see a lot of chances created, but it was the visitors who took control after Mann took advantage of a mistake between Hungerford's Mike Jones and Will Henry.

Ian Herring made two changes in the second-half to try and attempt to get back into the game, but the hosts were unable to find an equaliser.

The result leaves the Crusaders bottom of the National League South, seven points from safety, with games in hand on some of the teams above.

Town are due to host Concord Rangers at Bulpit Lane on Tuesday night, but it's not clear whether the game will go ahead yet due to recent events.

