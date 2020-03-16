Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

West Berkshire and North Hampshire schools cross country event cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

The decision was made with over 50 primary schools expected to compete in the annual event

Liam Headd

Liam Headd

liam.headd@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886629

West Berkshire and North Hampshire schools cross country event cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

THE annual West Berkshire & North Hampshire primary schools cross country championships have been cancelled as a result of the recent coronavirus outbreak.

The competition, which was due to take place at Newbury Showground on March 17 (tomorrow), was expected to welcome a total of 51 schools.

Last year, the championship broke their own attendance record as well as the UK record, but that was later beaten by Leicestershire Nationals for Primary Schools which stands at 1,437 pupils.

The organisers were aiming to see around 1,450 finishers and all would receive a medal, sponsored by Donnington Grove Veterinary Group and Team Kennet Athletics.

A statement read: "The Annual Primary Schools Cross Country Event due to take place Tuesday 17th March has Been Cancelled on Health and Safety for all whom would be at the event."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

First coronavirus case confirmed in West Berkshire

First coronavirus case confirmed in West Berkshire

More coronavirus cases confirmed in West Berkshire

Coronavirus: What we know

Newbury featured in tonight's episode of Hunted

Newbury featured in tonight's episode of Hunted

REGULARLY UPDATED cancelled events across West Berkshire due to coronavirus

Cancelled events across West Berkshire due to coronavirus

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33