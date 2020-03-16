West Berkshire and North Hampshire schools cross country event cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

THE annual West Berkshire & North Hampshire primary schools cross country championships have been cancelled as a result of the recent coronavirus outbreak.

The competition, which was due to take place at Newbury Showground on March 17 (tomorrow), was expected to welcome a total of 51 schools.

Last year, the championship broke their own attendance record as well as the UK record, but that was later beaten by Leicestershire Nationals for Primary Schools which stands at 1,437 pupils.

The organisers were aiming to see around 1,450 finishers and all would receive a medal, sponsored by Donnington Grove Veterinary Group and Team Kennet Athletics.

A statement read: "The Annual Primary Schools Cross Country Event due to take place Tuesday 17th March has Been Cancelled on Health and Safety for all whom would be at the event."