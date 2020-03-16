Racing will continue behind closed doors, confirms British Horseracing Authority

NEWBURY Racecourse's final jumps meeting of the season, which takes place this weekend, will still go ahead, but spectators will not be able to attend, due to the impact of coronavirus.

The BHA (British Horseracing Authority) have confirmed that, as of tomorrow (Tuesday), any fixtures in England, Wales and Scotland, initially until the end of March, will take place without a crowd and it'll have certain restrictions of how many people can attend.

On Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21, Newbury will host the Be Wiser Jump Season Finale - their final jumps meeting of the season.

A statement made by Chief Executive of the BHA, Nick Rust, said: "Racecourses and racing yards are embedded in their local communities and we are acutely aware of our responsibilities to protect public health.

"The restrictions we are putting in place to close racing to spectators and limit attendees will reduce demand on public services. We also have a range of measures in place designed in response to the government’s guidance on public health and we will continue to update these as appropriate.

"We acknowledge that today’s decision will also impact on local businesses, especially hotels and restaurants, who are struggling at this time. We are following the government’s advice to strike a balance between protecting public health and maintaining business activity and will continue to do so. We thank our customers and staff for their support."