Coronavirus outbreak forces annual Lambourn Open Day to be postponed

LAMBOURN'S annual Charity Open Day, due to take place on Good Friday on 10th April, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

With thousands of people usually in attendance at over 25 racing yards and horse exhibitions, the decision was taken by the committee to postpone the event.

The committee will be working hard to explore the possibility of moving the day to the Bank Holiday at the end of August.

Mark Smyly, chairman of the open day's organising committee said: "Very sadly we have decided to postpone the Open Day on Good Friday. We want to be fair to the village as well as the yards and their hard-working staff. We also appreciate that there are people trying to make plans and they need to know."

Smyly added: “It’s a huge shame for all our charities: the Lambourn Valley Housing Trust, the Air Ambulance and our other local organisations but you can still support the charities by getting involved with the brilliant Silent Auction on the Lambourn Open Day website (www.lambournopenday.com/silent-auction/).

"Nearly 30 amazing items are available to bid on and will be open until Friday 10th April. Prizes include a morning on the gallops with Nicky Henderson, shares in racehorses plus much, much more."