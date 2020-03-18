Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Parkrun organisers suspend events in the United Kingdom until further notice

The parkrun events have been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak

NEWBURY Parkrun, along with every other event, has been cancelled until further notice as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The running event, which takes place at Greenham Common every Saturday, will be suspended with immediate effect due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

Updates have been taking place with organisers across the world and it was announced this morning (Wednesday) that 'parkrun is now closed in every territory around the world until further notice.'

