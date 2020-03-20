Newbury Ladies head coach Darran Brown happy with the whole season

NEWBURY Ladies head coach Darran Brown expressed how ‘proud’ he was of the whole squad as their Championship South West 2 season came to a close on Sunday.

Newbury ended the campaign with a 24-0 home defeat against Cullompton at Monks Lane.

The defeat sees them finish the campaign in fourth place and, following a number of changes at the beginning of the year, Brown was happy with the efforts.

He said: “The whole the season has been a success on and off the pitch. New players, new systems integrated, training has been strong in numbers and the squad has grown together.

“We are all looking forward to next season already, with plans being put in place to develop further.

“As a coach in my first season with the group I am incredibly proud of each and every one of them as each player added their own little ingredient to the success this season.”

The defeat against Cullompton saw Newbury drop a place to their opponents, who still have two games remaining this season.

The home side conceded early on and they were unable to find any rhythm like in previous weeks.

As a result, they found themselves four tries down at the break.

Blues stepped up a gear in the second half, after some tough words at the interval, but they were unable to cross the try line.

Brown said: “Sometimes games like this happen.

“In the long term, we will be better for having played the game because Cullompton are a tough, well-coached side.

“We didn’t start well enough and paid the price.”

Newbury do, however, have a semi-final in the Plate to play against Lewes.