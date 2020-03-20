Danny Robinson: "The welfare of them and their families are the most important thing"

THATCHAM Town manager Danny Robinson has supported the decision to suspend football until the Football Association deems it is safe to continue.

The Southern League Division 1 South, like every other league across the country, has been halted as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The league has suspended play until April 3, but it’s likely going to be a lot longer before the Kingfishers play again.

Robinson said: “At Thatcham we’re a family club and we always put our players first because the welfare of them, and their families, at the moment is the most important thing.

“We have had to suspend training for everyone, which includes the under-18s, the development and the first-team squad.

“We have suspended it for a week and then we’ll see what the Southern League are going to do with the situation.”

Robinson is aware of the risk that his players face in travelling to play for the club and he wants to reduce this.

He said: “The club are clear in the fact that families will always come first and if we can do our bit to minimise the spread of Covid-19, then we will.

“Football takes a back seat, families will all be first and at Thatcham Town we have that stance and we always will do.

“When you actually think about it, we have players that travel from places so the risk is high and we don’t want anything to happen.

“It’s hard to plan anything, so a lot of trust will go into my players keeping themselves fit because hopefully then, if we do get the green light, we can get back to what we love to do.”

At the moment, Thatcham are leading the division on goal difference from rivals Frome Town.

Compared to last season, Town have made a significant improvement and this has been a crucial factor for Robinson.

He said: “It is a massive difference to last season and that’s what I wanted to do.

“I feel I am a good enough manager to put together a side who can progress and with the players we have brought in over the summer, we have done that.

“The players we have are magnificent and if the league end it, based on points-per-game, then we’ll win the league.

“If someone said that to you, then it’s something to be very proud of,” he added.