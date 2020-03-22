Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

West Berkshire shops implement wave of policy changes as a result of coronavirus restrictions

Closures and rationing at popular outlets

Wave of policy changes at district shops

Sainsbury's is chief among the businesses unveiling policy changes today.

Between Monday and Saturday, NHS and social care workers will be granted their own half-hour (7.30am-8am) before Sainsbury's stores open to get their shopping done.

This represents an expansion of an existing scheme meant to facilitate the elderly, vulnerable and key workers.

Already, an exclusive shopping hour has been reserved for these groups on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, between 8am and 9am.

Retailers across the district are announcing similar measures to encourage social distancing and limit stockpiling.

B&Q is reportedly operating a one in, one out policy at its stores.

Timpson - which operates several outlets around Newbury - intends to close all its stores until further notice by 5pm tomorrow (Monday).

