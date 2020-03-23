Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Newbury and Thatcham members complete Bath Half Marathon as money is raised for charity

Several Newbury & Thatcham hockey players took part in the event last week

Liam Headd

Liam Headd

liam.headd@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886629

Newbury and Thatcham members complete Bath Half Marathon as money is raised for charity

FOUR members of Newbury & Thatcham Hockey Club competed in the Bath Half Marathon on Sunday, March 15.

James Mitchell, Piers Cunliffe, Craig Brookes and Max Masters ran the main event, with Masters clocking a very respectable 1:19.

Three other local runners withdrew from the event because of concerns over coronavirus, but ran the same distance at Greenham Common.

Ellie Hannam, Niamh Chippendale and Becky Hannam – all members of Team Jackie – had all trained since January 1 to get in shape for the event.

Ellie and Niamh had never run a 13-mile race before and were determined to complete the distance.

Team Jackie raises funds for Pancreatic Cancer research and is in it’s eighth year following the death of Jackie Orme.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Wave of policy changes at district shops

Wave of policy changes at district shops

West Berkshire confirmed coronavirus cases double

West Berkshire coronavirus cases double

A view on the coronavirus situation from a former Thatcham resident living in France

A vew from a former Thatcham resident living in France

Seven confirmed COVID-19 cases in West Berks

Seven confirmed COVID-19 cases in West Berks

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33