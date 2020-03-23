Newbury and Thatcham members complete Bath Half Marathon as money is raised for charity

Players in it for the long run
Mon, 23 Mar 2020
FOUR members of Newbury & Thatcham Hockey Club competed in the Bath Half Marathon on Sunday, March 15.
James Mitchell, Piers Cunliffe, Craig Brookes and Max Masters ran the main event, with Masters clocking a very respectable 1:19.
Three other local runners withdrew from the event because of concerns over coronavirus, but ran the same distance at Greenham Common.
Ellie Hannam, Niamh Chippendale and Becky Hannam – all members of Team Jackie – had all trained since January 1 to get in shape for the event.
Ellie and Niamh had never run a 13-mile race before and were determined to complete the distance.
Team Jackie raises funds for Pancreatic Cancer research and is in it’s eighth year following the death of Jackie Orme.
