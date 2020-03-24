On this day: Thatcham Town secure Wembley date after semi-final win over 1874 Northwich

WHEN you turn your attentions back two years, Thatcham Town were preparing for arguably, at the time, the biggest game in the football club's history.

The Kingfishers made the long-trip to the north-west, to Wincham Park, ready to do battle with 1874 Northwich for a place in the FA Vase final at Wembley Stadium.

A Ross Cook penalty, at Waterside Park [now known as the Stacatruc Stadium] the week before, gave Town a 1-0 lead heading into their semi-final second-leg.

The atmosphere was building prior to kick off with both sets of supporters making themselves heard, but it was the travelling Kingfishers army who would be celebrating at the climax of this 180 minute tie.

It took Thatcham just three minutes to extend their overall lead as forward Gavin James opened the scoring when the ball fell to his feet after a Shane Cooper-Clark free-kick.

Midway through the opening period, James doubled his tally to give Thatcham a comfortable advantage in the tie.

The home side pulled a goal back through Scott McGowan, who converted a spot-kick and the half-time whistle signalled - ending 1874's momentum.

Just two minutes after the restart Cooper-Clark, who was enjoying a stunning goal scoring season, handed Thatcham a third and extend their aggregate advantage in the contest to 4-1.

Northwich did pull another goal back as captain Matthew Woolley headed home with minutes remaining, but Town held on to secure a 3-2 win on the day and a 4-2 aggregate win.

As a result, they would go on to face Stockton Town in the final at Wembley Stadium on May 20.