David Lloyd Clubs set to launch home workouts and activities to support the nation

DAVID Lloyd Clubs have announced that they will be launching ‘virtual’ workouts and activities to help boost the nation’s spirits at home.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed new measures on Monday evening, in a bid to crack down on the spread of the coronavirus.

With the need for people to remain in their homes, fitness company David Lloyd Clubs - who have a gym on Monks Lane, Newbury - have set up a new initiative to provide the public with workouts and other assistance.

A press release from the club, read: “We all know it’s important to stay fit, healthy and positive in these difficult times, but it will be hard if you are spending long periods of time at home.

“With gyms across the UK now temporarily closed, David Lloyd Clubs, the UK’s largest health, fitness and well-being group is launching David Lloyd Clubs@Home, offering a virtual wide range of workouts, advice and activities for every level and age.

“The classes will be rolled out over the next few days and weeks, and will be accompanied by expert wellbeing advice and information, and fun activities to help younger ones to keep entertained at home in the weeks’ ahead.”

A wide range of specially created ‘on demand’ classes are being developed that can be used at home at any time of the day. Classes range from HIIT and weight-bearing classes through to yoga, Pilates and mindfulness and there will be bespoke content for all ages and levels, including children, families and older people and available in a range of languages.

Initially available through the David Lloyd Clubs members’ app, the health club group plans to offer a selection of the ‘on demand’ workouts to non-members shortly through social media and the website.

Available immediately and to everyone via the blog, David Lloyd Clubs has created a virtual hub offering simple workouts from David Lloyd Clubs’ team of experts including exercises using everyday household props including sofas, tinned cans and even laundry detergent boxes.

Also featured are simple stretching moves that can be done at home, a 21-day yoga challenge, plus advice for runners, from experts to those looking to start jogging for the first time. The hub will be constantly evolving as follow the link here https://blog.davidlloyd.co.uk/category/at-home-workouts/

With schools closed, it is a challenge to keep kids active and entertained at home. David Lloyd Clubs will soon be launching an online family activity programme from experts from its kids clubs DL Kids offering everything from superhero workout circuits and dance moves to arts and crafts.

More information can be found at www.davidlloyd.co.uk , and new content will be added to the programme on a continual basis as it is created.