West Berkshire football clubs could have season cut short after meetings with the Football Association

The coronavirus outbreak has affected the football calendar across the country

A NUMBER of football clubs in the West Berkshire area could see their 2019/20 campaigns cut short, due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus.

Covid-19 has led to many sports being suspended until further notice as the country continues to deal with the ongoing pandemic.

The National League, in which see's Hungerford Town compete in, has yet to make a statement about finishing the season, but other leagues appear to have been notified by the Football Association.

Part of the statement from The Southern League, which houses Thatcham Town, read: "The Step 3 & 4 Leagues share clubs’ frustration that it is taking so long to determine whether the 2019/20 season is to end now, and if so on what basis.

"To maintain the integrity of our competitions, we ideally need to apply one solution across all of the National League System. However, this may not be possible.

"The Southern, Isthmian and Northern Premier Leagues are unanimous in wanting to terminate the 2019-20 season immediately.

"Whether that is done on the basis of determining final placings via average points per game, or the season is declared null & void cannot be decided until the National League decides how it wishes to proceed."

Thatcham Town manager Danny Robinson had his say on the matter on Twitter.

Leagues including the Sydenhams Wessex Premier (Tadley Calleva) and the Hellenic League (AFC Aldermaston, Letcombe) are also expected to see their season's come to an end.

The FA are due to announce their next move to this decision in the coming days, as well as what happens regarding other non-league seasons and grassroots football.

