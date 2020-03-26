Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Thatcham Town and Hungerford Town both affected as non-league football cancels the season

The Football Association explained their decision regarding non-league football

Liam Headd

Liam Headd

liam.headd@newburynews.co.uk

DESPITE being top of the Southern League Division 1 South table, Thatcham Town will not be able to complete their league season after a decision by the Football Association.

On Thursday afternoon (today), the FA and leagues at Steps 3 to 6 have reached an agreement that the 2019/20 season for Steps 3 to 6 will be ended with immediate effect and all results will be expunged.

This will mean that there will be no promotion or relegation of Clubs between Steps 3 to 6, or relegation from Step 2.

What this does mean, however, is Hungerford Town - who are currently bottom of the National League South - will not be relegated from their division.

This decision will also apply to the leagues and clubs at Step 7 of the National League System, while the FA will continue to assist and support the National League to determine the outcome of the 2019/20 season.

A statement from the FA, read: "Today’s steps take into account the financial impact during this uncertain period, whilst considering the fairest method on how the sporting outcomes for the season will be decided with the integrity of the leagues in mind. 

"The FA and NLS steps three to six have reached a consensus that their 2019-20 season will now be brought to an end, and all results will be expunged. This will mean no promotion or relegation of clubs between NLS steps three to six, and no promotion to NLS step two."

