Coronavirus: 'Hello, world!' Rev Mike's Hungerford home church services go global

A PARISH priest is broadcasting Sunday services from home – and people around the globe are tuning in.

The Rev Mike Saunders said new coronavirus measures meant normal services at St Lawrence Church in Hungerford are no longer practical.

So he said he and his “lovely assistant” – wife Alison – have used technology to preach the gospel.

He said: “Although we can’t continue as normal, the good news is that we’re live streaming services from our front room.

“And we had a huge number joining in online.”

And not just in Hungerford.

Mr Saunders revealed that former Hungerfordians from around the globe have cottoned on, as well as those trapped abroad trying to get home.

He said: “We’ve had people tuning in from places like Malaysia and Tanzania.

“Some are old Hungerfordians and some are in lockdown abroad.

“Alison leads the service, Dr Mike Morecroft, who is a licensed lay minister, leads the prayers, and I preach a sermon.”

Meanwhile St Lawrence Church remains open for private prayer between 9am and 5pm, seven days a week.

Weddings had been going ahead in Hungerford until Monday’s ban with a maximum of five people – including the bride, groom and vicar.

Ms Saunders said: “That meant both sets of parents couldn’t attend, for example. Some have postponed but some decided to go ahead.”

Funeral services have been similarly curtailed and Mr Saunders said: “The advice is changing daily.”

But there was some light relief, too. He and his team decided that mothers in self-isolation deserved a Mother’s Day treat.

He said: “We took daffodils to their doorstep and pushed a note through their door saying ‘Please look on your doorstep’.

“Then we ran away like we were teenagers.”

Rev Saunders has posted an online sermon entitled ‘Choose faith not fear’.

He said: “The church continues to be alive and active – and while we can’t gather as usual, we can still love God and love our neighbours.”

For those who can go online, details of services on YouTube – plus details of other church activities – can be found by going to stlawrenceshungerford.org.uk