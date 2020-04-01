Coronavirus: Citizens Advice West Berkshire changes procedure with no more in-person meetings

FACE-to-face services at Citizens Advice West Berkshire (CAWB) have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, people looking for advice are encouraged to contact the charity’s national advice line on 03444 111 444, between 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, or call CAWB on (01635) 516605 and leave a message.

Alternatively, to get in touch via email, visit the CAWB website, head to ‘getting help’, then ‘online advice’ and complete a short enquiry form.

Lastly, there is also an online chat service with an advisor for people in need.

Simply visit the Citizens Advice website at www.citizensadvice.org.uk/about-us/contact-us/contact-us/web-chat-service/

CAWB chief executive Sue Mackie said: “CAWB is committed to helping residents across our community find the advice they need in these challenging times.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to think our dedicated team of staff and volunteers who have risen to the challenge of finding new ways of working to meet our clients’ needs for free, confidential, independent and impartial advice.

“Last week the national Citizens Advice website had over 2.2 million visits, showing the urgent need for our charity’s services.

“Please do bear with us as waiting times for our services may be slightly longer than usual.

“Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.”

Anyone seeking to make a new claim for Universal Credit should call the Universal Credit Help to Claim line on 0800 144 8444.

Alternatively, anyone wishing to make a new claim for universal credit and has access to a computer can call (01635) 516605.

People looking for advice on consumer issues, for example issues related to products or services purchased, can contact the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133 or visit www.citizensadvice.org.uk/consumer