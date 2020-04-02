What a mess: Thames Valley Police greeted with this scene in Thatcham after responding to calls from public

THIS was the scene in Colthrop Lane, off the A4 in Thatcham, on Wednesday night, as police responded to calls from witnesses.

Officers posted the image of the badly damaged silver car on social media, with an icon indicating that the driver had made off from the scene.

The post read: “Team 3 officers attended a collision in Colthrop this evening. Witnesses reported the driver before our arrival. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information should call police on the 24-hour, non emergency 101 number.

Alternatively the independent Crimestoppers charity can be contacted on 0800 555 111.