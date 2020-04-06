Lambourn Open Day will not take place this year as a result of the coronavirus outbreak

LAMBOURN'S annual Charity Open Day, which was postponed due to the the COVID-19 outbreak, has now been cancelled altogether.

Due to so much uncertainty, there was no way an alternate date and programme could have been re-arranged.

Lambourn looks forward to opening its doors next Spring on Good Friday, 2nd April 2021 for the 30th Open Day.

In the meantime, please help the charities and the Lambourn stable staff that have lost out with the cancellation by bidding on some special Silent Auction items.

Items include: a morning on the gallops with Nicky Henderson, Warren Greatrex, Jamie Osborne, Harry Whittington, Richard Hughes, Clive Cox and others; the plates worn by both Champion Hurdle winner Epatante and Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner Shishkin; shares in racehorses and owner groups and much more!

The silent auction closes this Friday, April 10th.

https://www.lambournopenday.com/silent-auction/