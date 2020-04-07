Ian Herring makes Hungerford Town players the priority as they await league decision

HUNGERFORD Town manager Ian Herring is still unsure about what will happen to the 2019/20 football season.

The Football Association have explained that between Steps 3 and 6 of the National League System there will be no relegation or promotion as all results are expunged.

However, with Hungerford playing in the National League South – which is Step 2 – no decision has been made with what happens for the remainder of the current campaign.

Herring said: “We haven’t heard anything as of yet and it’s all unconfirmed at the moment because the National League haven’t made a decision yet.

“I haven’t thought a great deal about the playing side of football,” he said. “My number one priority is to make sure my players can get paid.”

Several reports suggested that the National League would follow suit to the rest of the non-league pyramid, which would keep the Crusaders – who are adrift bottom of the division – in the league.

However, no official statement has been made and Herring believes there are bigger things to worry about at this moment.

He said: “The country is in lockdown, so I don’t think we can even think about playing until we’re out of that because there is a lot of uncertainty and unanswered questions.

“The priority is to make sure the club can stay alive and the number two priority is that, through the Government scheme, the players can get paid for their contracts.

“We all miss football and you don’t realise how big a part sport plays in people’s lives.

“But we’re in lockdown, so we need to make sure that we keep everyone safe, well and make sure that people stay at home to help the NHS.”