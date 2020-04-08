Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Ashampstead farm breeds rare lambs

An Ashampstead farm is rearing lambs from a rare breed.

Nine Cotswold lambs have been born at Blackberry Cottage, with three others expected shortly.

The most recent arrived on Tuesday lunchtime.

The Cotswold breed is rare nowadays, despite its historic popularity.

Farm owner Kate Saunders said: “They’re known as ‘golden lions’, because their wool is very long.

“In Victorian times – in the Cotswolds – they were taken to market, and the wool was used for gentlemen’s clothes, and carpets, and things like that.

“But because of manmade materials, they declined over the years.

“Now there’s only about 1,700 left in the whole country.

“What we’re trying to do is keep the breed going.”

