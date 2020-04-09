Easter opening hours for supermarkets in West Berkshire and North Hampshire

Below are the opening hours for supermarkets across Newbury and the district.

Certain times are reserved exclusively for elderly and vulnerable persons, as well as care workers and other frontline staff.

Further information on these can be found here.

LIDL

London Road, Newbury

Good Friday, April 10

8am-8pm

Saturday, April 11

8am-10pm

Easter Sunday, April 12

Closed

Easter Monday, April 13

8am-8pm

M&S

Northbrook Street, Newbury

Good Friday, April 10

8am-6pm

Saturday, April 11

8am-6pm

Easter Sunday, April 12

Closed

Easter Monday, April 13

8am-6pm

M&S SIMPLY FOOD

Newbury Retail Park, Pinchington Lane

Elderly/vulnerable hour is 8am-9am Mondays and Thursdays.

NHS/Emergency workers 8am-9am Tuesday and Fridays

Good Friday, April 10

8am-8pm

Saturday, April 11

8am-8pm

Easter Sunday, April 12

Closed

Easter Monday, April 13

8am-6pm

SAINSBURY'S

Hectors Way, Newbury

Good Friday, April 10

8am-8pm

Saturday, April 11

8am-8pm

Easter Sunday, April 12

Closed

Easter Monday, April 13

8am-8pm

SAINSBURY'S

Chapel Street, Thatcham

Good Friday, April 10

7am-9pm

Saturday, April 11

7am-9pm

Easter Sunday, April 12

7am-9pm

Easter Monday, April 13

7am-9pm

SAINSBURY'S

Mulfords Hill, Tadley

Good Friday, April 10

8am-8pm

Saturday, April 11

8am-8pm

Easter Sunday, April 12

Closed

Easter Monday, April 13

8am-8pm

SAINSBURY'S

Bath Road, Calcot

Good Friday, April 10

8am-9pm

Saturday, April 11

8am-8pm

Easter Sunday, April 12

Closed

Easter Monday, April 13

8am-8pm

TESCO EXTRA

Pinchington Lane, Newbury

Good Friday, April 10

8am-8pm

Saturday, April 11

6am-10pm

Easter Sunday, April 12

Closed

Easter Monday, April 13

8am-6pm

TESCO SUPERSTORE

London Road, Newbury

Good Friday, April 10

8am-8pm

Saturday, April 11

6am-10pm

Easter Sunday, April 12

Closed

Easter Monday, April 13

8am-6pm

TESCO METRO

Northbrook Street, Newbury

Good Friday, April 10

8am-8pm

Saturday, April 11

6am-10pm

Easter Sunday, April 12

Closed

Easter Monday, April 13

8am-6pm

TESCO SUPERSTORE

Everland Road, Hungerford

Good Friday, April 10

8am-8pm

Saturday, April 11

6am-10pm

Easter Sunday, April 12

Closed

Easter Monday, April 13

8am-6pm

WAITROSE

Oxford Road, Newbury

Good Friday, April 10

8am-8pm

Saturday, April 11

8am-8pm

Easter Sunday, April 12

Closed

Easter Monday, April 13

9am-6pm

WAITROSE

The Broadway, Thatcham

Good Friday, April 10

8am-8pm

Saturday, April 11

8am-8pm

Easter Sunday, April 12

Closed

Easter Monday, April 13

9am-6pm