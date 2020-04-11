Weather West Berkshire: Another sunny day ahead but please stay at home
Sat, 11 Apr 2020
It’s going to be a lovely sunny day in West Berkshire today (Saturday), with little cloud until early evening and temperatures rising to 22°C this afternoon. There is a risk of thunderstorms later.
Cooler weather is on its way, but meanwhile please enjoy this warm Easter weather from your window or your garden and be sure to observe social distancing. #StayHome #SaveLives
Government advice states there are now only four reasons you are able to leave your homes:
To shop for essential items – as infrequently as possible
Daily exercise, once a day, alone or with members of your household
A medical need or to care for a vulnerable person
Travel to and from essential work.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News