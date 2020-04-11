Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Weather West Berkshire: Another sunny day ahead but please stay at home

Temperatures of 22°C but enjoy this warm Easter weather from your window or garden

Trish Lee

trish lee

trish.lee@newburynews.co.uk

Weather West Berkshire: Another sunny day ahead but please stay at home

It’s going to be a lovely sunny day in West Berkshire today (Saturday), with little cloud until early evening and temperatures rising to 22°C this afternoon. There is a risk of thunderstorms later.

Cooler weather is on its way, but meanwhile please enjoy this warm Easter weather from your window or your garden and be sure to observe social distancing. #StayHome #SaveLives 

Government advice states there are now only four reasons you are able to leave your homes:

To shop for essential items – as infrequently as possible
Daily exercise, once a day, alone or with members of your household
A medical need or to care for a vulnerable person
Travel to and from essential work.

 

