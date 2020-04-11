Take a trip to Corfu without going out

HAMPSTEAD Norreys artist Kevin Scully has always painted. After a spell working in the theatre and television as a scenic artist, he trained at Wimbledon School of Art as a mature student, then worked for many years as a successful illustrator in advertising and publishing, which was invaluable training in the art of being able to draw and paint at speed, sometimes under intense pressure in order to meet deadlines. He later decided to put his extensive experience of having worked commercially in a variety of mediums to good use and having completed a teacher’s training course, he began teaching drawing and painting to adults, initially in adult education and then to private groups and individuals.

“I combined this teaching with my love of travel, and started taking people abroad on painting holidays to a variety of colourful locations, including Morocco, India, Spain, Portugal, France, Turkey and Gozo.”

He teaches on courses and painting courses at home and abroad, including workshops locally at City Arts Newbury, The White Horse Bookshop, Marlborough, and Marlborough College Summer School, in all mediums including drawing. “For my own work I generally favour oils, watercolour and pastels. I try to suggest as much as possible with as little detail as possible, and strive to produce paintings that are both atmospheric and evocative.”

Kevin writes regular articles for The Artist and Artists & Illustrators magazines, and is the author of several books on painting, including Still Life in Gouache, Drawing and Painting on Location and Landscape Painting. Go to our online gallery at Newburytoday to see more of Kevin’s work.