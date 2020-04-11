West Berks weather for Easter Sunday
Sat, 11 Apr 2020
This morning will start off sunny but will cloud over around midday and the afternoon will remain cloudy. Peak temperature of 21°C between 1pm and 3pm, gradually dropping to 12°C by 11pm.
Enjoy this warm Easter weather from your window or your garden and be sure to observe social distancing. #StayHome #SaveLives
Government advice states there are now only four reasons you are able to leave your homes:
To shop for essential items – as infrequently as possible
Daily exercise, once a day, alone or with members of your household
A medical need or to care for a vulnerable person
Travel to and from essential work.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News