West Berks weather for Easter Sunday

This morning will start off sunny but will cloud over around midday and the afternoon will remain cloudy. Peak temperature of 21°C between 1pm and 3pm, gradually dropping to 12°C by 11pm.

Enjoy this warm Easter weather from your window or your garden and be sure to observe social distancing. #StayHome #SaveLives

Government advice states there are now only four reasons you are able to leave your homes:

To shop for essential items – as infrequently as possible

Daily exercise, once a day, alone or with members of your household

A medical need or to care for a vulnerable person

Travel to and from essential work.