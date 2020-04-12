Easter messages from across the district
Sun, 12 Apr 2020
As the people of Newbury, West Berkshire and the district mark Easter in lockdown, numerous organisations and individuals have taken to Twitter to express goodwill.
Happy Easter!— West Berkshire (@WestBerkshire) April 12, 2020
We hope you have a wonderful day but please remember to #StayHomeStaySafe!
You are helping us #ProtectTheNHS and #SaveLives
Thank you! pic.twitter.com/Nu7F7WF0Bw
Wishing all residents in #WestBerkshire, #Newbury #Speen and my own family, friends and colleagues a Happy Easter. “Where flowers bloom, so does hope.” Stay safe xx pic.twitter.com/Cfe47K6Bnn— Lynne Doherty #StayHomeSaveLives (@LynneDoherty_) April 12, 2020
Happy Easter from everyone at Berkshire Youth. We hope that you & your loved ones are keeping safe & well.#HappyEaster #Happy #Easter #celebrate pic.twitter.com/5IFGMPgxKM— Berkshire Youth (@BerksYouth) April 12, 2020
An Easter message from all the staff to all of you.— Bucklebury School (@bucklebury_sch) April 12, 2020
Best wishes for a blessed and light filled Easter Day! #buckleburyway #bucklebury #easter2020 #easter https://t.co/8eMbpgPIoM
From everyone here at Theale Green School - have a safe and Happy Easter! pic.twitter.com/yiG2aVBjTy— Theale Green School (@ThealeGreen) April 12, 2020
Happy Easter! We hope everyone is staying healthy and safe at this difficult time#StaySafe #StayHealthy #StayHome pic.twitter.com/FwN9Vtmrbk— Newbury Racecourse (@NewburyRacing) April 12, 2020
We wish everyone a happy and peaceful Easter weekend! #EasterDay #DowneCommunity #downehouse pic.twitter.com/DoL74e2L87— Downe House School (@DowneHouse) April 12, 2020
Have a Happy Easter everyone, be thankful for the many blessings we have. Enjoy your day #StaySafe #StayHome pic.twitter.com/l81dkSXRbd— Beenham Village (@BeenhamVillage) April 12, 2020
