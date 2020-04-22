Newbury Athletics Club member Izzy Fry climbs to number 1 spot in UK rankings

NEWBURY Athletics Club member Izzy Fry has added another title to her list as she has been crowned number one in the women’s under-20s cross country rankings.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed success this year, both individually and as part of a team, which has seen her climb the rankings.

But she was still shocked when she saw she had risen to No 1 in the United Kingdom

She said: “It’s a really nice feeling knowing all my hard work and race results were recognised this season as it’s definitely been the best one yet.

“It came as quite a surprise considering last year I didn’t make the top 20 in the rankings. Looking back over the season I’m really happy with how I progressed.

“My two main aims were to qualify for Europeans and run well at Nationals and I did both of those so I’m happy.

“The highlight of the season was definitely leading the GB team home to a gold medal at Europeans in Lisbon.”

The former Park House pupil has represented GB on a number of occasions this year and she was due to do the same at a championship event in Marrakech.

However, due to the coronavirus outbreak her season, like many athletes, had to be cut short.

Fry said: “I was really looking forward to it as it was another chance to represent the GB vest, but this time in the World University Championships.

“However, I can’t be too disappointed as this was my first full cross country season with no major setbacks. I’d say this season changed a lot of things mentally for me too.

“I never had much self-belief, but the last few months have definitely made me believe in myself a bit more.”

The Newbury AC member has already set her sights on new goals once the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

She said: “If everything settles back to normal in time I’d love to qualify for the European Cross Country Championships in November again.

“Although I have moved up an age group to the U23s, I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Fry has had to make changes to her routine as she currently has no access to some facilities.

“To be honest I’ve struggled for motivation as there’s obviously no races for the foreseeable future,” she said. “I’ve tried to take the pressure off myself by staying in ‘maintenance mode’ for the time being.

“It’s nice to enjoy running for what it is without the stress of being race ready.

“When we get a little more certainty of when races will start again I will build back up, but for now it’s a case of trying to look after the body and keep safe.”

The 19-year-old admitted she’s adapted to different ways to train and said: “Trying to stay in a routine when everything around you has changed is difficult.

“I’m having to do all my runs and sessions on the road as there aren’t any grass areas that I can session on near me.

“It’s something I’m not used to and because physio is no longer available I’m having to listen to my body a lot more and take a rest day when it needs it.

“Not having a gym available has also been difficult, however, in these circumstances it’s a small price to pay,” she added.