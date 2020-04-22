Groove night this Friday with the Bongolian's Lockdown Live

Lockdown Live II: Live streams by David Woodcock & The Bongolian

The second iteration of Arlington Arts Lockdown Live gigs takes place this Friday (April 24) featuring David Woodcock and The Bongolian.

First up @8pm: Steve Lamacq of BBC 6 Music said he was "Part stiff records, part brit pop. A reckless Stephen Duffy or an Essex Jarvis Cocker" - David Woodcock, signed to Blow Up Records, is a singer-songwriter based in his hometown of Southend-on-Sea. A pianist and prolific writer, with a strong local following, he has been building up a solid songbook of sharp lyrics and great melodies that have been distilled into his self-titled debut album, released in August 2014 to huge critical acclaim.

David's songs are steeped in the classic British songwriting tradition, epitomised by the likes of Ray Davies, Steve Harley and Ian Dury. Lyrics filled with humour, pathos, wry observations and a riotous energy – in David’s music there’s certainly an air of Ian Hunter rockin’ it up with Mott The Hoople, Vivian Stanshall as a drunken Harry Nilsson, Pete Doherty with a clean bill of health, Richard Hawley at his poignant best or Damon Albarn in young, cocky scamp mode. Live, David works the room to the max. He gives us tales of lost love, lust, jealousy, memories, regrets and of living life to its messy limits and all the consequences that entails.

@8.30pm: a musician who needs no introduction to the Arlington gigasphere: Drawing on influences of funk, Latin, soul and jazz, Newbury's own Bongolian Nasser Bouzida blends elements of grinding percussion and heavy bongo rhythms.

"His fifth album Moog Maximus takes us through the fractures of time like fellow traveller HG Wells. Nasser has now landed in ancient Rome or is it on a set of Westworld? All we know is our hero is armed with a bank of vintage synthesizers and a legion of heavy grooves in this wildly eclectic fusion of funk, soul, B-Boy breaks, jazz and sci-fi boogaloo.

"Nasser Bouzida is a man with talent to spare. A Latin-flavoured jazz-funk odyssey" - Q Magazine

"Forget your preconceptions, this is the REAL incredible bongo band" – Clash

The performances will be streamed via the artists Facebook pages and Arlington Arts Facebook page with David Woodcock performing from 8pm and The Bongolian from 8.30pm.