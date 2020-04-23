Happy birthday Mr Shakespeare! Celebrate with Tamsin Greig and the National Theatre

Get the roast swan in the oven and break out the mead…

With so many theatre fans locked out of their local theatres, the world-class National Theatre is offering up a virtual treat tonight (Thursday, April 23).



Watch Twelfth Night Shakespeare's whirlwind comedy of mistaken identity and unrequited love, in a joyous production featuring Tamsin Greig as Malvolia, filmed live onstage.



Twelfth Night is streaming for free from 7pm tonight and will then be available on demand until 7pm next Thursday. It is subtitled and the running time is 2 hours 42 minutes with a very short interval.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aig5ObghHS4



There is also an audio described Twelfth Night on YouTube, available on https://youtu.be/Oq2ein7db8Q



Simon Godwin (Hansard, Anthony & Cleopatra) directs an ensemble cast that includes Daniel Rigby (Flowers, Jericho), Tamara Lawrence (Undercover), Doon Mackichan (Smack the Pony) and Daniel Ezra (The Missing, Undercover).



If you enjoy this performance and the weekly recorded performances, you could consider a donation to the National Theatre or your local theatre.



You can donate here: https://www.nationaltheatre.org.uk or text NTATHOME 10 to 70085 to donate £10.



National Theatre at Home gives you access to theatre online, worldwide. There are further titles to be announced. Find out more about National Theatre at Homewww.nationaltheatre.org.uk



A full list of the cast and creatives is available on the website and if you're studying this play or sharing it with someone who is, you might find their Education Resource Pack handy

