Love The Phantom of the Opera? Andrew Lloyd Webber sequel Love Never Dies free streams tonight

The Phantom returns this Friday at 7pm on The Shows Must Go On YouTube channel in Love Never Dies. The spellbinding sequel to The Phantom of the Opera will be available for 48 hours, so you can tune in whenever you like over the weekend!

It will be streamed for free on YouTube tonight (Friday, April 24).

The initiative sees Andrew Lloyd Webber - owner of the Sydmonton Estate, near Newbury - streaming one of his famous musicals on his new YouTube channel 'The Shows Must Go On' every Friday at 7pm during the lockdown.

It is the fourth show to be aired in the new series, which was launched by Lord Lloyd-Webber in response to the national coronavirus lockdown that saw theatres shut up and down the country.

The first in the new series was the 2000 adaptation of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, starring Donny Osmond, Maria Friedman, Richard Attenborough and Joan Collins.

The second, aired on Good Friday, was Jesus Christ Superstar, featuring Tim Minchin, Melanie C and Chris Moyles and last week was the 25th anniversary production of Phantom of The Opera, featuring Ramin Karimloo as the Phantom and Sierra Boggess as Christine.

Buried in the schedule over the next few weeks, says the composer, is his “disastrous show” By Jeeves, which he asserts he is “very fond of”.

Further shows are to be announced.

While free, viewers can choose to donate to a variety of charities – including Acting for Others, Broadway Cares and Actors Benevolent Fund.