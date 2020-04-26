Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Ian McKellen, Helen Mirren and Lenny Henry host quiz for the National Theatre

Monthly last Monday challenge in support of one of the UK' s top performing arts venues

Trish Lee

trish lee

trish.lee@newburynews.co.uk

Ian McKellen

Sir Ian McKellen at the Watermill last year

On the final Monday of each month, you can take part in brand-new virtual quizzes to support the National Theatre.

The first quizmasters tomorrow night (April 27 at 7pm) are Dame Helen Mirren, Sir Lenny Henry, Lesley Manville and Sir Ian McKellen, who will pose questions on history, sport and the National Theatre.

It sounds like fun - you can play along from home on Facebook and YouTube

More details, plus information about live stream producions, on https://www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/nt-at-home

 

