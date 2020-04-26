Ian McKellen, Helen Mirren and Lenny Henry host quiz for the National Theatre

On the final Monday of each month, you can take part in brand-new virtual quizzes to support the National Theatre.

The first quizmasters tomorrow night (April 27 at 7pm) are Dame Helen Mirren, Sir Lenny Henry, Lesley Manville and Sir Ian McKellen, who will pose questions on history, sport and the National Theatre.

It sounds like fun - you can play along from home on Facebook and YouTube

More details, plus information about live stream producions, on https://www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/nt-at-home