Hungerford Town manager Ian Herring 'steps down' from his role after contract discussions

HUNGERFORD Town manager Ian Herring will be ‘stepping down’ from his role at Bulpit Lane after discussions about his new contract.

The decision was announced on Wednesday evening on the club website, by the chairman Patrick Chambers.

The Crusaders, who are bottom of the National League South with nine games remaining, have struggled for results this season, but performances in games before lockdown have improved.

However, after a number of years in charge of the club and having spent a few years as a player, Herring will be leaving Hungerford.

A statement on the Hungerford website, from Chambers read: "It has been no secret that the club needed to reduce its budget significantly and it couldn’t give Ian certain assurances he was seeking.

"He performed miracles in the last two seasons by keeping them in the NLS and the club wishes him well in his future football career and he will always be warmly welcome at Bulpit Lane.

"He has spoken with his players and the search for a new manager starts now and hopefully we can retain a few members of the current squad subject to negotiations.

"I want to personally thank Ian for his dedication to the role and it was he that persuaded me to get involved at the back end of last season.

"It is my opinion that there will be a major adjustment to player and coaching budgets across the lower leagues after the current crisis ends.

"Currently we don't even know when we can start preparations for the new season, but we do know that will be in the NLS.

"Ian took over in difficult circumstances after Bobby Wilkinson left the club and our fans loved his determination and spirit and he was adamant he would again escape relegation this season.

"I sincerely hope he gets the opportunity to move on with his progressive management style in the very near future," added Chambers.

We'll have more on this story, and quotes from Ian Herring in next week's Newbury Weekly News.