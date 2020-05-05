GivingTuesdayNow Corn Exchange Newbury call for donations

Today is #GivingTuesdayNow, a day of global giving launched in response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19, and the Corn Exchange is calling out to the community to help them to raise funds to continue to provide free online creative sessions and help protect the future of everything they do.

The Corn Exchange launched its fundraising appeal, Love Your Corn Exchange, in response to the closure of its buildings following the government’s guidelines back in March. Since then, the arts centre has received an amazing response in support, and so far have raised an incredible £37,069.08.

During this time the Corn Exchange has also released weekly schedules of online content including live interactive sessions, prerecorded videos, weekly challenges and ongoing support for its youth theatre participants and has seen hundreds of people from the community take part in these activities.

These donations play a crucial role in supporting these online projects, such as Singing for Wellbeing, which boosts participants' mental wellbeing and creates a sense of belonging, and their online Memory Café, that offers those living with dementia and their carers a place to find support, take part in arts activities and tackle the isolation of lockdown.

During this ongoing situation, the Corn Exchange is now asking for support as they look to continue to extend their offering of free online sessions for some of the most vulnerable members of the community, finding new ways to support those staying safely at home to use cultural activity and to improve their wellbeing.

If you would like to donate today, you can do so by making a one off donation or set up a regular monthly donation. For more information about the appeal, and to make a donation, visit www.cornexchangenew.com/loveyourcornexchange