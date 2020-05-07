By Jeeves! Andrew Lloyd Webber's Shows Must Go On this weekend

Tune in this Friday (May 8) at 7pm on The Shows Must Go On YouTube channel to see a free stream of one of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s lesser-known musicals – By Jeeves! It will be available for 48 hours, so you can tune in whenever you like over the weekend.

The composer calls this one his “disastrous show” but asserts he is “very fond of” it. With lyrics and book by Alan Ayckbourn, it is based on the Jeeves stories by P G Wodehouse. See what you think.

It is the latest show to be aired in the series The Shows Must Go On, which was launched by Sydmonton resident Lord Lloyd-Webber in response to the national coronavirus lockdown that saw theatres shut up and down the country.

The first in the new series was the 2000 adaptation of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. The second, aired on Good Friday, was Jesus Christ Superstar, followed by the 25th anniversary special of Phantom of the Opera, filmed at the Royal Albert Hall in 2011 and the Phantom sequel Love Never Dies. Last weekend was Andrew Lloyd Webber: Royal Albert Hall 50th Celebration.

While free to view, viewers are invited to donate to a variety of charities – including Acting for Others, Broadway Cares and Actors Benevolent Fund.